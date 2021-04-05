Sitting on a Cash Pile 13.0? Early Call on Uber Turnaround

#cash #bullish #buy

$UBER

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) broke out on 1 April at and has not yet confirmed. However, we are calling i a speculative LTN Cash Pile Buy rating ahead of the pack with a 1 yr price target at . The Street’s consensus target is at 12.36.

UBER is trading pre-market Monday at 58.41 within 52-wk range of 23.93 – 64.05.

The Key support is at 55.25 and the Key resistance is 60.23

Our outlook is Neutral with a Bullish bias in here, as a Key indicator tuned Very Bullish Thursday.

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through 4 segments: Mobility, Delivery, Freight, and Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs.

The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers Uber for Business, financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings.

The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered, as well as offers grocery and convenience store delivery, and select other goods.

The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company’s platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment.

The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment engages in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate.

The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in Y 2009 and is HQ’d in San Francisco, California.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!