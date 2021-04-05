Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Some Asia-Pacific bourses are closed for Easter Monday, we will be back with full reports on Tuesday
Japanese shares finished higher Monday, as strong US jobs data lifted optimism about a recovery in the world’s largest economy, prompting investors to buy index heavyweights SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing along with chip-related stocks.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.82% higher at 30,089.25. The broader TOPIX gained 0.6% to close at 1,983.54.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 5 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:37am EDT
|173.48
|+1.00
|+0.58%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:43am EDT
|353.60
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:43am EDT
|1,728.85
|-24.70
|-1.41%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|30,089.25
|+235.25
|+0.79%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|1 Apr 2021
|28,938.74
|+560.39
|+1.97%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1 Apr 2021
|7,064.20
|+47.20
|+0.67%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|3,120.83
|+8.03
|+0.26%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:59am EDT
|1,583.02
|-13.25
|-0.83%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,970.29
|-41.17
|-0.68%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,495.15
|+52.06
|+0.81%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2 Apr 2021
|3,484.39
|+18.06
|+0.52%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:59am EDT
|49,257.62
|-772.21
|-1.54%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:59am EDT
|1,584.24
|-1.11
|-0.07%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|1 Apr 2021
|444.22
|+7.96
|+1.82%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
