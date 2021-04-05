Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Some Asia-Pacific bourses are closed for Easter Monday, we will be back with full reports on Tuesday

Japanese shares finished higher Monday, as strong US jobs data lifted optimism about a recovery in the world’s largest economy, prompting investors to buy index heavyweights SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing along with chip-related stocks.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.82% higher at 30,089.25. The broader TOPIX gained 0.6% to close at 1,983.54.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 5 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:37am EDT 173.48 +1.00 +0.58% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:43am EDT 353.60 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:43am EDT 1,728.85 -24.70 -1.41% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 30,089.25 +235.25 +0.79% .HSI Hang Seng Index 1 Apr 2021 28,938.74 +560.39 +1.97% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1 Apr 2021 7,064.20 +47.20 +0.67% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 3,120.83 +8.03 +0.26% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:59am EDT 1,583.02 -13.25 -0.83% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,970.29 -41.17 -0.68% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,495.15 +52.06 +0.81% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2 Apr 2021 3,484.39 +18.06 +0.52% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:59am EDT 49,257.62 -772.21 -1.54% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:59am EDT 1,584.24 -1.11 -0.07% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 1 Apr 2021 444.22 +7.96 +1.82%

