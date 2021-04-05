Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Some Asia-Pacific bourses are closed for Easter Monday, we will be back with full reports on Tuesday

Japanese shares finished higher Monday, as strong US jobs data lifted optimism about a recovery in the world’s largest economy, prompting investors to buy index heavyweights SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing along with chip-related stocks.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.82% higher at 30,089.25. The broader TOPIX gained 0.6% to close at 1,983.54.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 5 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:37am EDT173.48+1.00+0.58%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:43am EDT353.60+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:43am EDT1,728.85-24.70-1.41%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT30,089.25+235.25+0.79%
.HSIHang Seng Index1 Apr 202128,938.74+560.39+1.97%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1 Apr 20217,064.20+47.20+0.67%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT3,120.83+8.03+0.26%
.SETISET Composite Index4:59am EDT1,583.02-13.25-0.83%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,970.29-41.17-0.68%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,495.15+52.06+0.81%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2 Apr 20213,484.39+18.06+0.52%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:59am EDT49,257.62-772.21-1.54%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:59am EDT1,584.24-1.11-0.07%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index1 Apr 2021444.22+7.96+1.82%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  

  , #AsiaPacific, #Australia, #China, #HongKong, #Japan

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific