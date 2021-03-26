Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 26 March, as follows:

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies, which also raised the price target on the cigarette giant to 58 from 40. The consensus price target is at 49.67.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY): LTN is betting for continued growth in Y 2021 for this online marketplace. Shares have a consensus price target of 230.69.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) was started with a Buy rating at Vertical Research with a 340 price target. The consensus for the delivery giant is set at 329.16.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) was started with a Buy rating at MKM Partners. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 25.27 – 35.09 and have a consensus price target of 24.44.

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a 350 price target at BofA Securities. The consensus price target is at 324.10. Shares trade in the 52-wk range of 129.52 – 333.95

