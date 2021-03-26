#mask #California #caronavirus #Newsom

Just after Texas and Mississippi declared their states are now free from mask mandates, California’s embattled Governor Gavin Newsom responded by 2Xing down on mandates in his state. And, by doubling down, he means instead of just 1 mask, everyone in California must now wear 2.

Mr. Newsom (D) the nephew and godson of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said he is doing this in light of what he called “bad information coming from at least four states” that have loosened or ended their mask mandates.

“We will not be walking own their path; we’re mindful of your heath and your future,” the headline seeking Mr. Newsom said. All when he knows the there is no empirical evidence that masking works to halt the speared of the coronavirus as he along with Dr. Anthony ‘Doom’ Fauci and the CDC continue to be the mongers of fear.

In response, the California health department updated its guidelines to coincide with the governor’s call for 2 masks, or a filtered mask if just 1 is used.

History does not bode well for times that politics meddles with science. Martin Kulldorff, a professor at Harvard Medical School and a leader in disease surveillance methods and infectious disease outbreaks, describes the current COVID scientific environment this way: “After 300 years, the Age of Enlightenment has ended.”

Mr. Newsom is in the process of being recalled from the blue state’s Governor Manse.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!