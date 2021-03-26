Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? Travel, Entertainment, and Lifestyle Experiences Loom

#cash #bullish #buy

$TZOO

Travelzoo Inc. (NASDAQ:TZOO) broke out on 5 January at 9.55 and confirmed on 25 March at 15.68. Thus, garnering a LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr price target at 26/share. The Street consensus target is 17.75.

TZOO is trading Friday at 17.20 within 52-wk range of 3.11 – 18.00 a 5 yr high

The Key support is at 15.12 and the resistance is Nil beyond 18.35 The Hammer pattern suggests a break thru that resistance mark shortly.

Our outlook is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here, as our Key technical indicators have tuned Very Bullish.

TravelzooÂ® provides our 30-M members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by 1 of its deal experts around the world. TZOO is on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences.

For over 20 yrs the firm has worked in partnership with more than 5,000 Top travel suppliers, its long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

TZOO is HQ’d in NYC, NY.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!