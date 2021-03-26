Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China shares rose Friday as consumer firms rallied on buying from overseas investors. At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.95%. The Shanghai Composite index was up 1.37% at 3,409.77.
Japanese shares closed higher on Friday, with SoftBank leading the gains on the Nikkei index. The Nikkei share average ended 1.56% higher at 29,176.70, while the broader TOPIX advanced 1.46% to close at 1,984.16.
Australian shares advanced on Friday to post their best weekly gain in seven, as a jump in commodity prices boosted energy and mining stocks, while an overnight rebound in Wall Street also lifted risk appetite.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.5% to close at 6,842.2, marking a gainer of 1.7% on the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to close at 12,348.83.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 26 Mar 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:40am EDT
|173.49
|+2.53
|+1.48%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:40am EDT
|343.00
|+4.52
|+1.34%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|8:19am EDT
|1,707.31
|+22.50
|+1.34%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,176.70
|+446.82
|+1.56%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|28,336.43
|+436.82
|+1.57%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:44am EDT
|7,063.10
|+40.50
|+0.58%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|3,041.01
|+32.68
|+1.09%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:58am EDT
|1,574.86
|+3.82
|+0.24%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,195.56
|+72.69
|+1.19%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,544.63
|-36.37
|-0.55%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,418.33
|+54.74
|+1.63%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:34am EDT
|49,008.50
|+568.38
|+1.17%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|25 Mar 2021
|1,601.42
|+3.69
|+0.23%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|25 Mar 2021
|396.40
|+9.29
|+2.40%
