Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares rose Friday as consumer firms rallied on buying from overseas investors. At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.95%. The Shanghai Composite index was up 1.37% at 3,409.77.

Japanese shares closed higher on Friday, with SoftBank leading the gains on the Nikkei index. The Nikkei share average ended 1.56% higher at 29,176.70, while the broader TOPIX advanced 1.46% to close at 1,984.16.

Australian shares advanced on Friday to post their best weekly gain in seven, as a jump in commodity prices boosted energy and mining stocks, while an overnight rebound in Wall Street also lifted risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.5% to close at 6,842.2, marking a gainer of 1.7% on the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to close at 12,348.83.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 26 Mar 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:40am EDT173.49+2.53+1.48%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:40am EDT343.00+4.52+1.34%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index8:19am EDT1,707.31+22.50+1.34%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,176.70+446.82+1.56%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT28,336.43+436.82+1.57%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:44am EDT7,063.10+40.50+0.58%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT3,041.01+32.68+1.09%
.SETISET Composite Index5:58am EDT1,574.86+3.82+0.24%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,195.56+72.69+1.19%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,544.63-36.37-0.55%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,418.33+54.74+1.63%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:34am EDT49,008.50+568.38+1.17%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI25 Mar 20211,601.42+3.69+0.23%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index25 Mar 2021396.40+9.29+2.40%

