Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares rose Friday as consumer firms rallied on buying from overseas investors. At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.95%. The Shanghai Composite index was up 1.37% at 3,409.77.

Japanese shares closed higher on Friday, with SoftBank leading the gains on the Nikkei index. The Nikkei share average ended 1.56% higher at 29,176.70, while the broader TOPIX advanced 1.46% to close at 1,984.16.

Australian shares advanced on Friday to post their best weekly gain in seven, as a jump in commodity prices boosted energy and mining stocks, while an overnight rebound in Wall Street also lifted risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.5% to close at 6,842.2, marking a gainer of 1.7% on the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to close at 12,348.83.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 26 Mar 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:40am EDT 173.49 +2.53 +1.48% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:40am EDT 343.00 +4.52 +1.34% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 8:19am EDT 1,707.31 +22.50 +1.34% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,176.70 +446.82 +1.56% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,336.43 +436.82 +1.57% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:44am EDT 7,063.10 +40.50 +0.58% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 3,041.01 +32.68 +1.09% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:58am EDT 1,574.86 +3.82 +0.24% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,195.56 +72.69 +1.19% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,544.63 -36.37 -0.55% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,418.33 +54.74 +1.63% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 8:34am EDT 49,008.50 +568.38 +1.17% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 25 Mar 2021 1,601.42 +3.69 +0.23% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 25 Mar 2021 396.40 +9.29 +2.40%

