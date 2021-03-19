Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$A $CCL $DRI $INFI $NWSA

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 19 March:

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup, which also raised the price target to 150. The posted consensus price target is 138.56.

Carnival Corp Plc (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities, which raised the price target to 42. The consensus 1 yr target for the giant cruise line operator is at 21.53.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) saw its price target raised at Goldman Sachs to 153 from 136, and the analyst kept a Buy rating on the restaurant giant. The consensus target is at 136.17.

Infiniti Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was started with a Buy rating and a 12 price target at Truist Securities. The consensus price objective is at 8.

News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 32 price target at Guggenheim. The consensus target for the broadcast news heavyweight is 26.28.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!