Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? Fintech in the Forefront

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) broke out on 17 November 2020 at 2.16 and confirmed on 18 March at 10.11. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1 yr price target at 19.70/share.

Shares are trading at 10.73 pre-market Friday in NY within its 52 wk trading range of 0.56 – 11.86. There is no Street analyst’s consensus price target.

The Key support is at 9.29 and the resistance is is Nil beyond 10.99.

Our outlook is Bullish with a Very Bullish Bias in here, as our Key technical indicators are now Very Bullish.

Mogo Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness.

It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of Bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

The company’s platform delivers digital experience with various products all through 1 account.

Mogo Inc. was founded in Y 2003 and is HQ’d in Vancouver, Canada.

