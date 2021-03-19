Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Chinese equities closed lower Friday, marking a wkly loss of 1.4%. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.69% to 3,404.66, while the blue-chip CSI300 index closed 2.62% lower.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index fell while the broader TOPIX hit a 30-yr high, as the Bank of Japan said it would only buy TOBIX-linked ETFs after a review of its policy framework.
The Nikkei share average closed 1.41% lower to 29,792.05, while the broader TOPIX + 0.18% to 2,012.21, its highest since Y 1991.
Australian shares ended lower Friday to post their 1st wkly loss in 3. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6% to 6,708.2. The benchmark shed 0.9% on the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.2% higher to finish the wk at 12,515.2
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 19 Mar 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|175.80
|+0.18
|+0.10%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:59am EDT
|353.19
|-4.62
|-1.29%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:11am EDT
|1,723.08
|+15.02
|+0.88%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,792.05
|-424.70
|-1.41%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|28,990.94
|-414.78
|-1.41%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:33am EDT
|6,959.60
|-44.00
|-0.63%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:02am EDT
|3,039.53
|-26.48
|-0.86%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:27am EDT
|1,561.85
|-6.97
|-0.44%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,356.16
|+8.33
|+0.13%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,436.10
|-194.75
|-2.94%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,404.66
|-58.40
|-1.69%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:29am EDT
|49,903.41
|+686.89
|+1.40%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|18 Mar 2021
|1,626.19
|-1.80
|-0.11%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|17 Mar 2021
|405.27
|+5.56
|+1.39%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
