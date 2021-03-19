Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Chinese equities closed lower Friday, marking a wkly loss of 1.4%. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.69% to 3,404.66, while the blue-chip CSI300 index closed 2.62% lower.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index fell while the broader TOPIX hit a 30-yr high, as the Bank of Japan said it would only buy TOBIX-linked ETFs after a review of its policy framework.

The Nikkei share average closed 1.41% lower to 29,792.05, while the broader TOPIX + 0.18% to 2,012.21, its highest since Y 1991.

Australian shares ended lower Friday to post their 1st wkly loss in 3. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6% to 6,708.2. The benchmark shed 0.9% on the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.2% higher to finish the wk at 12,515.2

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 19 Mar 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT175.80+0.18+0.10%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:59am EDT353.19-4.62-1.29%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:11am EDT1,723.08+15.02+0.88%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,792.05-424.70-1.41%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT28,990.94-414.78-1.41%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:33am EDT6,959.60-44.00-0.63%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:02am EDT3,039.53-26.48-0.86%
.SETISET Composite Index5:27am EDT1,561.85-6.97-0.44%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,356.16+8.33+0.13%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,436.10-194.75-2.94%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,404.66-58.40-1.69%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:29am EDT49,903.41+686.89+1.40%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI18 Mar 20211,626.19-1.80-0.11%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index17 Mar 2021405.27+5.56+1.39%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

