Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Chinese equities closed lower Friday, marking a wkly loss of 1.4%. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.69% to 3,404.66, while the blue-chip CSI300 index closed 2.62% lower.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index fell while the broader TOPIX hit a 30-yr high, as the Bank of Japan said it would only buy TOBIX-linked ETFs after a review of its policy framework.

The Nikkei share average closed 1.41% lower to 29,792.05, while the broader TOPIX + 0.18% to 2,012.21, its highest since Y 1991.

Australian shares ended lower Friday to post their 1st wkly loss in 3. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6% to 6,708.2. The benchmark shed 0.9% on the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.2% higher to finish the wk at 12,515.2

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 19 Mar 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 175.80 +0.18 +0.10% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:59am EDT 353.19 -4.62 -1.29% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:11am EDT 1,723.08 +15.02 +0.88% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,792.05 -424.70 -1.41% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,990.94 -414.78 -1.41% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:33am EDT 6,959.60 -44.00 -0.63% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:02am EDT 3,039.53 -26.48 -0.86% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:27am EDT 1,561.85 -6.97 -0.44% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,356.16 +8.33 +0.13% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,436.10 -194.75 -2.94% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,404.66 -58.40 -1.69% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:29am EDT 49,903.41 +686.89 +1.40% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 18 Mar 2021 1,626.19 -1.80 -0.11% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 17 Mar 2021 405.27 +5.56 +1.39%

