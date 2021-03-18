Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AA $MCD $SPCE

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 18 March, as follows:

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank, which has a 36 price target on the aluminum giant. The Wall Street consensus target is at 25.41.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank, which has a 244 price target on the fast-food giant. That compares with the consensus target at 241.81.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE) was started with a Buy rating and a 50 price target at Truist Securities. The consensus target is at 38.50.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!