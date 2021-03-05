Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 5 March, as follows:

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN): this tech-focused firm posted back-to-back strong Quarters to end Y 2020 on a high note and its outlook is impressive. Shares have a consensus price target of 610.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 99 price target at Mizuho. The consensus target is at 102.44.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was raised at Jefferies from Hold to Buy with a 325 price target. The consensus target is at 255.56.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 300 price objective at Canaccord Genuity. The consensus price target is at 271.56.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank, which raised its price target on the cloud-based software company to 300. The consensus target is at 309.61

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

