Larneuk 2yo’s Feature Again this Weekend

After a month of featuring is some of Australia’s biggest 2 year old races, Larneuk Sires are back again this weekend.

It has been an incredible 2 year old season for Larneuk having been represented in the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes and having another horse working his way towards Golden Slipper glory in New South Wales.

Wolves trained by Greg Eurell and ridden by Jye McNeil is by Victorian 1st Season Sire sensation Wolf Cry (Street Cry) is representing the farm in Saturday’s VRC Sires Produce Group 2. This wil be Wolves 4th start, all of them in Group company, she is already Group 2 placed and is the only filly to make it through to the Sires Produce.

Wolves trained by @GregEurell bred at @larneuk and to be ridden by @JyeMcNeil is the lone Filly against 13 Colts and Geldings in tomorrows Sires Produce.

First run in 1862 the Sires' Produce Stakes it is one of the major black type sprint races for 2yos pic.twitter.com/ViuKbo7uJa — Knightsbridge (@KBloodstock) March 5, 2021

In Canberra Rocket Tiger by rising star Victorian Sire Cluster is looking to secure his Golden Slipper spot in the Black Opal Group 2.

As reported by Just Horse Racing

Following a good win on debut at Canberra, Spackman had a high enough opinion of the gelding that he took him straight to town winning the Boxing Day Plate at Royal Randwick. The Cluster progeny was then an unlucky second to Home Affairs in the Group 2 Silver Slipper at Rosehill when getting boxed in for most of the straight.

“He should’ve beat Home Affairs home I reckon,” Spackman said.

“Hughie (Bowman) was playing jockeys on Paulele, as they do, and was holding us in.

“Kathy (O’Hara) pushed her way out and when she went for him to get chasing Home Affairs the little fella wanted to push out again.

“When he realised I’ve got to get out after that one he balanced up pretty quick. If he didn’t wander about the second time he would’ve had him covered.”