Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s blue-chip stocks closed a bit lower Friday, as investors digested the modest annual growth target set in the premier’s annual work report.
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.3% to 5,262.80, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat to unchanged at 3,501.99.
Japanese shares fell for a 2nd straight session Friday.
The Nikkei share average edged down 0.23% to 28,864.32. The broader TOPIX closed 0.61% lower to 1,896.18.
Australian shares fell Friday. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 1.1% to 6,687.1 by 0002 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 12,121.6.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 5 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:43am EST
|165.84
|+0.84
|+0.51%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:44am EST
|353.21
|-2.37
|-0.67%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:48am EST
|1,757.75
|-20.49
|-1.15%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,864.32
|-65.79
|-0.23%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:09am EST
|29,098.29
|-138.50
|-0.47%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:40am EST
|6,943.00
|-57.60
|-0.82%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|3,026.26
|-17.23
|-0.57%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:51am EST
|1,544.11
|+10.00
|+0.65%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,258.75
|-32.05
|-0.51%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|4 Mar 2021
|6,881.37
|-1.12
|-0.02%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,501.99
|-1.50
|-0.04%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:03am EST
|50,405.32
|-440.76
|-0.87%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4 Mar 2021
|1,600.12
|+18.86
|+1.19%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|4 Mar 2021
|382.14
|+5.72
|+1.52%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
