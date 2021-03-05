Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China’s blue-chip stocks closed a bit lower Friday, as investors digested the modest annual growth target set in the premier’s annual work report.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.3% to 5,262.80, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat to unchanged at 3,501.99.

Japanese shares fell for a 2nd straight session Friday.

The Nikkei share average edged down 0.23% to 28,864.32. The broader TOPIX closed 0.61% lower to 1,896.18.

Australian shares fell Friday. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 1.1% to 6,687.1 by 0002 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 12,121.6.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 5 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:43am EST165.84+0.84+0.51%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:44am EST353.21-2.37-0.67%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:48am EST1,757.75-20.49-1.15%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,864.32-65.79-0.23%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:09am EST29,098.29-138.50-0.47%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:40am EST6,943.00-57.60-0.82%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST3,026.26-17.23-0.57%
.SETISET Composite Index4:51am EST1,544.11+10.00+0.65%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,258.75-32.05-0.51%
.PSIPSE Composite Index4 Mar 20216,881.37-1.12-0.02%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,501.99-1.50-0.04%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:03am EST50,405.32-440.76-0.87%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4 Mar 20211,600.12+18.86+1.19%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index4 Mar 2021382.14+5.72+1.52%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

