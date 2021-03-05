Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China’s blue-chip stocks closed a bit lower Friday, as investors digested the modest annual growth target set in the premier’s annual work report.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.3% to 5,262.80, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat to unchanged at 3,501.99.

Japanese shares fell for a 2nd straight session Friday.

The Nikkei share average edged down 0.23% to 28,864.32. The broader TOPIX closed 0.61% lower to 1,896.18.

Australian shares fell Friday. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 1.1% to 6,687.1 by 0002 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 12,121.6.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:43am EST 165.84 +0.84 +0.51% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:44am EST 353.21 -2.37 -0.67% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:48am EST 1,757.75 -20.49 -1.15% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,864.32 -65.79 -0.23% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:09am EST 29,098.29 -138.50 -0.47% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:40am EST 6,943.00 -57.60 -0.82% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 3,026.26 -17.23 -0.57% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:51am EST 1,544.11 +10.00 +0.65% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,258.75 -32.05 -0.51% .PSI PSE Composite Index 4 Mar 2021 6,881.37 -1.12 -0.02% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,501.99 -1.50 -0.04% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:03am EST 50,405.32 -440.76 -0.87% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4 Mar 2021 1,600.12 +18.86 +1.19% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 4 Mar 2021 382.14 +5.72 +1.52%

