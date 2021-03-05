“QAnon Inauguration Day” Came and Went…

#Democrats #liberals #terror #military #QAnon #WashingtonDC

“Liberals want The People to be afraid, broadcasting that life is a terrifying experience”— Paul Ebeling

Everything seems to upset agitate and inflame them liberals, agitates them. Nature, the place for health and wellness, is a terrifying experience for liberals because they cannot control it.

They pass you in the street wearing their paper obedience masks, struggling to breathe from oxygen deprivation, yet feeling virtuous and protected. And judging you or me for not wearing the uniform of fear.

There is nothing rational about that behavior.

Understand that modern liberalism is not a worldview, it is a very unhappy, high-strung personality type. Wokeness is what you get when people are miserable inside.

If you are liberal, the world is a scary place, but there is 1 fear that rises above all others in the liberal mind. It is fear of “the other.”

Modern liberalism is tribal and primitive.

Liberals understand most of the American continent as a dark place, like a medieval map populated President Trump voters and violent illiterates with nutter DNA.

Liberals despise conservative people and they know they are hated right back. They worry that someday there will be a violent backlash against the people in charge, which is them. Their biggest fear is a peasant revolt.

Now for the reason for this article

A whole lot of liberals were certain that 4 March was the day the right-wing revolution would begin. March 4 (America’s original Inauguration Day), they dubbed “QAnon Inauguration Day.”

The Big Q: What is QAnon Inauguration Day?

The Big A: I have no idea, and I do not know anyone who does.

And I would bet that 1 in a 1,000,000 had not heard of it until this wk, when the fear mongers on Cable News started voicing it on their TV shows.

Yes, they learned about it from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who told her bodyguards to write up a report on the threat of QAnon Inauguration Day, and that is what they did.

Funny there were no details, but Law enforcement across the Washington, DC stepped up security 4 March 2021, a date that has been described online as the “true Inauguration Day.”

And members of Congress were not taking chances. Many of them fled the Capitol Thursday. House leaders rescheduled votes so that the rank-and-file legislators could escape with their lives, if not with their dignity.

All thinking American people must consider voting the liberal Democrats and their RINO cohorts out of office in Y 2022.

