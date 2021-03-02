Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$CREE $FIVN $ICLR $ONTF $ON

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 2 March, as follows:

Cree Inc. (NYSE:CREE) was started at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a 140 price target. The consensus target is at 113. Monday’s close was reported at 119.44, + 4.39% on the day.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was started at Jefferies with a Buy rating and a 220 target. The consensus target is 199, and the closing trade Monday came in at 197.79.

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) was raised to Buy from Neutral at UBS, which raised the price target to 232. The consensus target is at 224.08. The stock closed on Monday at 173.

ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) was started with a Buy rating and a 70 price target at Needham. As this company recently went public, there is no consensus target yet. The final trade on Monday came in at 63.40 +12.04% on the day.

On Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) was raised at BofA Securities from Underperform to Buy with a 48 target. The consensus target is at 40.20. The stock was last seen trading on Monday at 42.27.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!