Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? BioTech Favored Over Legacy Pharma

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) brokout on 10 November at 4.08 and confirmed on 11 March at 11.98. Thus garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1yr price target at 16+/share

The stock is currently trading at 11.98 within its 52 wk trading range of 1.58 – 12.90

The consensus 1 yr price objective is 13.78. Our price target is 16/share.

The Key support is at 11.17 and the resistance is light at 12.72. the majority of our Key technical indicators are Very Bullish in here.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotech company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines.

The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

It is also developing BCX7353, an oral serine protease inhibitor and oral dose formulation that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika.

The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with US Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in Y 1986 and is HQ’d in Durham, North Carolina.

