Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

 Around the region, MSCI’s Asia san-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.19%

China’s benchmark stock indexes fell Tuesday after the banking and insurance regulator said it was studying plans to manage inflows and prevent market turbulence.

The Shanghai stock index is up 1% and the CSI300 is up 2.7%, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 5.9% so far this month.

Japanese stocks closed lower Tuesday, as some investors cashed in on the indexes’ sharp rally in the run-up to the fiscal year-end.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended 0.86% lower to 29,408.17, while the broader TOPIX finished down 0.4% to 1,894.85.

Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, as the market appeared to show muted response towards the central bank’s expected decision to stand pat on interest rates, while weak commodity prices also pressured miners and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4% to 6,762.3 at the close. The benchmark closed 1.7% higher Monday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to finish the session at 12,344.49.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 2 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:43am EST165.93-0.68-0.41%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:22am EST358.74-4.57-1.26%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:22am EST1,745.60+13.06+0.75%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST29,408.17-255.33-0.86%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,095.86-356.71-1.21%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:51am EST7,009.90-32.80-0.47%
.KS11KOSPI Index1:30am EST3,043.87+30.92+1.03%
.SETISET Composite Index3:37am EST1,504.71+3.79+0.25%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,359.21+20.69+0.33%
.PSIPSE Composite Index1 Mar 20216,919.54+46.57+0.68%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,508.59-42.81-1.21%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex3:38am EST50,063.80+213.96+0.43%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI1 Mar 20211,570.67+3.53+0.23%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index28 Feb 2021375.25+9.82+2.69%

