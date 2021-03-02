Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia san-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.19%

China’s benchmark stock indexes fell Tuesday after the banking and insurance regulator said it was studying plans to manage inflows and prevent market turbulence.

The Shanghai stock index is up 1% and the CSI300 is up 2.7%, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 5.9% so far this month.

Japanese stocks closed lower Tuesday, as some investors cashed in on the indexes’ sharp rally in the run-up to the fiscal year-end.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended 0.86% lower to 29,408.17, while the broader TOPIX finished down 0.4% to 1,894.85.

Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, as the market appeared to show muted response towards the central bank’s expected decision to stand pat on interest rates, while weak commodity prices also pressured miners and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4% to 6,762.3 at the close. The benchmark closed 1.7% higher Monday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to finish the session at 12,344.49.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 2 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:43am EST 165.93 -0.68 -0.41% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:22am EST 358.74 -4.57 -1.26% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:22am EST 1,745.60 +13.06 +0.75% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 29,408.17 -255.33 -0.86% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,095.86 -356.71 -1.21% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:51am EST 7,009.90 -32.80 -0.47% .KS11 KOSPI Index 1:30am EST 3,043.87 +30.92 +1.03% .SETI SET Composite Index 3:37am EST 1,504.71 +3.79 +0.25% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,359.21 +20.69 +0.33% .PSI PSE Composite Index 1 Mar 2021 6,919.54 +46.57 +0.68% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,508.59 -42.81 -1.21% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 3:38am EST 50,063.80 +213.96 +0.43% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 1 Mar 2021 1,570.67 +3.53 +0.23% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 28 Feb 2021 375.25 +9.82 +2.69%

