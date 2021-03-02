Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Around the region, MSCI’s Asia san-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.19%
China’s benchmark stock indexes fell Tuesday after the banking and insurance regulator said it was studying plans to manage inflows and prevent market turbulence.
The Shanghai stock index is up 1% and the CSI300 is up 2.7%, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 5.9% so far this month.
Japanese stocks closed lower Tuesday, as some investors cashed in on the indexes’ sharp rally in the run-up to the fiscal year-end.
The Nikkei 225 Index ended 0.86% lower to 29,408.17, while the broader TOPIX finished down 0.4% to 1,894.85.
Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, as the market appeared to show muted response towards the central bank’s expected decision to stand pat on interest rates, while weak commodity prices also pressured miners and energy stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4% to 6,762.3 at the close. The benchmark closed 1.7% higher Monday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to finish the session at 12,344.49.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 2 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:43am EST
|165.93
|-0.68
|-0.41%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:22am EST
|358.74
|-4.57
|-1.26%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:22am EST
|1,745.60
|+13.06
|+0.75%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|29,408.17
|-255.33
|-0.86%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|29,095.86
|-356.71
|-1.21%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:51am EST
|7,009.90
|-32.80
|-0.47%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|1:30am EST
|3,043.87
|+30.92
|+1.03%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|3:37am EST
|1,504.71
|+3.79
|+0.25%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,359.21
|+20.69
|+0.33%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|1 Mar 2021
|6,919.54
|+46.57
|+0.68%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,508.59
|-42.81
|-1.21%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|3:38am EST
|50,063.80
|+213.96
|+0.43%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|1 Mar 2021
|1,570.67
|+3.53
|+0.23%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|28 Feb 2021
|375.25
|+9.82
|+2.69%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!