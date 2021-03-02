There is a Resolution in the US Congress to Recognize the Benefits of Vitamin D to Fight COVID-19

#vitaminD #congress #COVID19

Congressman, Glenn Grothman (R-Wis), has introduced a resolution that would require that the House of Representatives to do the following:

Recognizes the benefits of vitamin D intake for preventing respiratory infections

Recognizes the benefits of vitamin D for improved immune health

Recognizes the correlation between vitamin D deficiencies and poor COVID-19 outcomes, including hospital stays, admittance and mortality

Encourages the CDC to update existing guidance and issue new guidance on vitamin D during the COVID-19 pandemic

Mr. Grothman submitted the resolution on 11 February 2021. The resolution has been referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

