There is a Resolution in the US Congress to Recognize the Benefits of Vitamin D to Fight COVID-19

Congressman, Glenn Grothman (R-Wis), has introduced a resolution that would require that the House of Representatives to do the following:
- Recognizes the benefits of vitamin D intake for preventing respiratory infections
- Recognizes the benefits of vitamin D for improved immune health
- Recognizes the correlation between vitamin D deficiencies and poor COVID-19 outcomes, including hospital stays, admittance and mortality
- Encourages the CDC to update existing guidance and issue new guidance on vitamin D during the COVID-19 pandemic
Mr. Grothman submitted the resolution on 11 February 2021. The resolution has been referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.
