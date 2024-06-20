2024

ACE Battery Introduces and Showcases Latest Energy Storage Product Portfolio at Intersolar Europe 2024

John Heffernan
John Heffernan
3 Min Read

Leading worldwide manufacturer and innovator in energy storage solutions ACE Battery is kindly displaying its large selection of world-class ESS devices at booth C2.214 at The Smarter E Europe (Intersolar/ESS) 2024, Europe’s main exhibition for the renewable energy sector.

ACE Battery is displaying its newest all-in-one domestic energy storage system, the PE20-H2, at the expo. Highly integrated design with PCS, BMS, and EMS (3S) technologies underlines this system. The PE20-H2 greatly lowers installation time and expenses by using a quick-insert design for both power and battery modules, therefore guaranteeing a rapid and effective setup. The system supports more than 7000 cycles, so displaying a remarkable lifetime.

Being the first firm worldwide to apply pre-lithiation technology in home energy storage, ACE Battery has also recently introduced their revolutionary battery for this purpose. Usually lowering capacity, cycle life, and energy density, this technique solves the problem of lithium consumption throughout cell cycles. From the first cycle, the pre-lithiation technology improves efficiency; it also prevents degradation over the first three years, extends the guarantee from 10 to 20 years, and raises the cycle life from 7000 to 12000 cycles.

Participating as an expert speaker at the “14th PV Briefing & Networking Forum – Europe” during Intersolar Europe this year is ACE Battery. IBESA and Intersolar Europe hosts our speaking session for June 20th from 1:46 to 1:54 PM. Our speaker will provide analysis on the need of globalization and the worldwide development plan of ACE Battery. To underline the value of globalization, this approach calls for local production in the EU, NA, and Asia.

Having started in 2014, ACE of provides complete solutions and services for clean energy storage comprising of cells, battery modules, battery packs, and energy storage systems. ACE has created outstanding technological capabilities and a strong innovative system by means of solid R&D facilities. Holding worldwide certifications and TUV/UL CTDP-authorized labs, the organization gives considerable weight on quality assurance. Serving consumers all over, ACE is a major partner for several Fortune 500 organizations.

For more information, please visit www.acebattery.com or contact [email protected]

You Might Also Like

Budgetary restrictions compel Germany and Dutch-owned operator to stop negotiations on grid sale.

China Opening VC Market

Cheap yen and robust demand in US, Asian markets, Japan’s exports climb 13.5% in May.

Hong Kong Back to Business

BofA Says France’s stock market is now the least liked in Europe

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By John Heffernan
Follow:
John Heffernan is a BSc Economist with Honors. Currently working as an Analyst at KXCO, and has contributed on equities and Crypto at Live Trading News.
Previous Article China Opening VC Market
Next Article Budgetary restrictions compel Germany and Dutch-owned operator to stop negotiations on grid sale.


Latest News

Another G7 Disaster
America Asia EU Europe Headline News Knightsbridge Insights Opinion Politics Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan World War 3
Wall Street Week Ahead
America Economy Headline News Knightsbridge Insights Politics Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan on Investments Stocks
GameStop Latest News $GME
Education Headline News Knightsbridge Insights Most Popular Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan on Investments Stocks US Stocks
Aon announces first-of-its kind, $350M insurance program to accelerate new capital investments and economic recovery in Ukraine 
2024 Featured Headline News Most Popular Russia Shayne Heffernan on Investments Stocks Top Stories Ukraine US Stocks

Stay Connected