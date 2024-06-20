ACE Battery Introduces and Showcases Latest Energy Storage Product Portfolio at Intersolar Europe 2024

Leading worldwide manufacturer and innovator in energy storage solutions ACE Battery is kindly displaying its large selection of world-class ESS devices at booth C2.214 at The Smarter E Europe (Intersolar/ESS) 2024, Europe’s main exhibition for the renewable energy sector.

ACE Battery is displaying its newest all-in-one domestic energy storage system, the PE20-H2, at the expo. Highly integrated design with PCS, BMS, and EMS (3S) technologies underlines this system. The PE20-H2 greatly lowers installation time and expenses by using a quick-insert design for both power and battery modules, therefore guaranteeing a rapid and effective setup. The system supports more than 7000 cycles, so displaying a remarkable lifetime.

Being the first firm worldwide to apply pre-lithiation technology in home energy storage, ACE Battery has also recently introduced their revolutionary battery for this purpose. Usually lowering capacity, cycle life, and energy density, this technique solves the problem of lithium consumption throughout cell cycles. From the first cycle, the pre-lithiation technology improves efficiency; it also prevents degradation over the first three years, extends the guarantee from 10 to 20 years, and raises the cycle life from 7000 to 12000 cycles.

Participating as an expert speaker at the “14th PV Briefing & Networking Forum – Europe” during Intersolar Europe this year is ACE Battery. IBESA and Intersolar Europe hosts our speaking session for June 20th from 1:46 to 1:54 PM. Our speaker will provide analysis on the need of globalization and the worldwide development plan of ACE Battery. To underline the value of globalization, this approach calls for local production in the EU, NA, and Asia.

Having started in 2014, ACE of provides complete solutions and services for clean energy storage comprising of cells, battery modules, battery packs, and energy storage systems. ACE has created outstanding technological capabilities and a strong innovative system by means of solid R&D facilities. Holding worldwide certifications and TUV/UL CTDP-authorized labs, the organization gives considerable weight on quality assurance. Serving consumers all over, ACE is a major partner for several Fortune 500 organizations.

For more information, please visit www.acebattery.com or contact [email protected]