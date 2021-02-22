Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Below are our Buys for Monday, 22 February, as follows:

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was raised to Buy from Neutral at UBS, which also raised the price target to 67, and 63.27 consensus target

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded to Buy from Sell at Goldman Sachs, which raised the price target to 51. The consensus target for the homebuilder is 46.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Longbow. The stock has traded in a 52-wk range of 34.66 – 70.64 and has a consensus price target at 66.05.

Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) was raised at Deutsche Bank from Hold to Buy with a 17 price target. The consensus estimate is at 12.20.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) posted blowout Q-4 results that helped drive its stock price to record highs. Shares closed at 33.50 Friday and have a consensus price target of 40.13.

