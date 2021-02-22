Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s blue-chip index posted its biggest daily decliner in 7 months on Monday after marking record highs last wk. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index slumped 3.14% to 5,597.33. The Shanghai Composite index fell 1.45% to 3,642.44

Japanese shares rose Monday, snapping a 3-day losing streak, as optimism on economic recovery from the virus chaos prompted fresh buying in materials, travel-related and other cheap cyclical stocks.

Nikkei share average rose 0.46% at 30,156.03, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.49% at 1,938.35.

 Australian shares closed a bit lower Monday as losses in healthcare and tech stocks outweighed gains in miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.19% lower to 6,780.9. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 12,426.2.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 22 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST169.66+0.80+0.47%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:41am EST375.78-8.21-2.14%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:20am EST1,710.83-30.21-1.74%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST30,156.03+138.11+0.46%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST30,319.83-324.90-1.06%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:18am EST7,061.60–%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST3,079.75-27.87-0.90%
.SETISET Composite Index4:51am EST1,478.14-22.37-1.49%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,255.31+23.38+0.38%
.PSIPSE Composite Index21 Feb 20216,810.34-116.07-1.68%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,642.44-53.72-1.45%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:33am EST49,744.32-1,145.44-2.25%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI21 Feb 20211,570.46-14.47-0.91%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index21 Feb 2021353.14-0.21-0.06%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

