Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s blue-chip index posted its biggest daily decliner in 7 months on Monday after marking record highs last wk. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index slumped 3.14% to 5,597.33. The Shanghai Composite index fell 1.45% to 3,642.44

Japanese shares rose Monday, snapping a 3-day losing streak, as optimism on economic recovery from the virus chaos prompted fresh buying in materials, travel-related and other cheap cyclical stocks.

Nikkei share average rose 0.46% at 30,156.03, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.49% at 1,938.35.

Australian shares closed a bit lower Monday as losses in healthcare and tech stocks outweighed gains in miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.19% lower to 6,780.9. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 12,426.2.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 22 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 169.66 +0.80 +0.47% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:41am EST 375.78 -8.21 -2.14% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:20am EST 1,710.83 -30.21 -1.74% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 30,156.03 +138.11 +0.46% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 30,319.83 -324.90 -1.06% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:18am EST 7,061.60 — –% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 3,079.75 -27.87 -0.90% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:51am EST 1,478.14 -22.37 -1.49% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,255.31 +23.38 +0.38% .PSI PSE Composite Index 21 Feb 2021 6,810.34 -116.07 -1.68% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,642.44 -53.72 -1.45% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:33am EST 49,744.32 -1,145.44 -2.25% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 21 Feb 2021 1,570.46 -14.47 -0.91% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 21 Feb 2021 353.14 -0.21 -0.06%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!