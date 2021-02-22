Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China’s blue-chip index posted its biggest daily decliner in 7 months on Monday after marking record highs last wk. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index slumped 3.14% to 5,597.33. The Shanghai Composite index fell 1.45% to 3,642.44
Japanese shares rose Monday, snapping a 3-day losing streak, as optimism on economic recovery from the virus chaos prompted fresh buying in materials, travel-related and other cheap cyclical stocks.
Nikkei share average rose 0.46% at 30,156.03, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.49% at 1,938.35.
Australian shares closed a bit lower Monday as losses in healthcare and tech stocks outweighed gains in miners.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.19% lower to 6,780.9. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 12,426.2.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 22 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:40am EST
|169.66
|+0.80
|+0.47%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:41am EST
|375.78
|-8.21
|-2.14%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:20am EST
|1,710.83
|-30.21
|-1.74%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|30,156.03
|+138.11
|+0.46%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|30,319.83
|-324.90
|-1.06%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:18am EST
|7,061.60
|—
|–%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|3,079.75
|-27.87
|-0.90%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:51am EST
|1,478.14
|-22.37
|-1.49%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,255.31
|+23.38
|+0.38%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|21 Feb 2021
|6,810.34
|-116.07
|-1.68%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,642.44
|-53.72
|-1.45%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:33am EST
|49,744.32
|-1,145.44
|-2.25%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|21 Feb 2021
|1,570.46
|-14.47
|-0.91%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|21 Feb 2021
|353.14
|-0.21
|-0.06%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Canola Oil is Bad for the Health of Our Brains - February 22, 2021
- Sitting on a Cash Pile 11.0? Early Call on this Industry Leader in Essential Products - February 22, 2021
- Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street - February 22, 2021