Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 12 February, as follows:

Altimmune Inc. (NYSE:ALT) was started with a Buy rating and a 36 price target at Guggenheim. The consensus target is higher at 41.40.

Avient Corp. (NASDAQ:AVNT) was raised to Buy from Hold at Stifel, which has a 54 price target. The consensus target is 50.64.

Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was raised at BofA Securities from Hold to Buy with a 38 price target. The consensus target for the retailer is 28.96. BBBY is a heavily shorted stocks that the Reddit players have targeted.

