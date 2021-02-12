Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Australian shares finished lower Friday ahead of Key earnings due next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6% to 6,806.7 at the close of trade. The benchmark was down 0.5% on the week. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.3% Friday. The index was down 3.6% on the week.

Japan’s stock benchmark capped a 4-session rally Friday, slipping from a more than 30-yr high marked Wednesday, as investors took some profits.

Nikkei share average edged down 0.14% to 29,520.07. The broader Topix finished up 0.04% to end at 1,931.68.

China’s A-share market will be closed from Thursday, 12 February through 17 February, and resume trading on 18 February 2021.

There will be no Asia emerging market stocks and currencies report on Friday, 12 February as most markets in the region will be closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

HeffX-LTN will resume coverage of the report on Monday, 15 February.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!