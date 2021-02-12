Sitting on a Cash Pile 11.0? Global Intelligence Digester Delivers Insight

#cash #bullish #buy

$SUMO

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) broke out on 27 November a 25.64 and confirmed on 11 February at 39.95, garnering an HeffX-LTN cash pile buy rating with a target price at 65/share long term.

The stock is currently trading at 39.47 pre-market Friday in NY.

SUMO’s 52-wk trading range is 16.71 – 46.37. The consensus 1 yr price target is at 33/share.

Key support is at 33.20, the resistance is light through 49.16, our Key technical indicators are Very Bullish now.

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing.

Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

The company offer a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence.

Sumo Logic, Inc. was founded in Y 2010 and is HQ’d in Redwood City, California.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!