Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ALXO $MESA $LPRO $SWKS

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 11 February, as follows:

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) was started with a Buy rating and a 100 price target at HC Wainwright. The consensus target is at 91.40.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was raised at Deutsche Bank from Hold to Buy with a 10 price target. The consensus target for the regional carrier is 7.00, and the shares were last seen Wednesday at 9.59 +28.9% at the close.

Open Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) was started with a Buy rating and a 50 target at Needham. The consensus target is 41.60.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS): this company’s cutting-edge chip technology is Key for the ushering out of 5G devices, and this past Quarterly report really shows the future of this enterprise. Shares have a consensus price target of 198.96.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!