Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China’s A-share market will be closed from Thursday, 12 February through 17 February, and resume trading on 18 February 2021.
There will be no Asia emerging market stocks and currencies report on Friday, 12 February as most markets in the region will be closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
HeffX-LTN will resume coverage of the report on Monday, 15 February.
Australian shares ended flat Thursday as investors looked forward to important corporate earnings results slated for next week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.1% to 6,850.1. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% on the day.
Hong Kong stocks ended a half-day trading session Thursday at their highest marks since June 2018, as investors squared their positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.
The Hang Seng index gained 0.45% at 30,173.57 while the China Enterprises Index climbed 0.59% to 11,880.49.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 11 Feb 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:40am EST
|169.01
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:40am EST
|381.56
|+1.62
|+0.43%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:20am EST
|1,752.59
|+8.73
|+0.50%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|10 Feb 2021
|29,562.93
|+57.00
|+0.19%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|10 Feb 2021
|30,173.57
|+134.85
|+0.45%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:48am EST
|7,122.10
|-11.70
|-0.16%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|10 Feb 2021
|3,100.58
|+15.91
|+0.52%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:45am EST
|1,508.35
|-8.59
|-0.57%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,222.52
|+20.69
|+0.33%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|10 Feb 2021
|6,991.01
|-91.14
|-1.29%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|10 Feb 2021
|3,655.09
|+51.60
|+1.43%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:25am EST
|51,531.52
|+222.13
|+0.43%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|10 Feb 2021
|1,599.42
|+2.57
|+0.16%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|8 Feb 2021
|336.90
|+7.57
|+2.30%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - February 12, 2021
- Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - February 12, 2021
- Masking: 1, 2 or 3? - February 12, 2021