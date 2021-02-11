Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s A-share market will be closed from Thursday, 12 February through 17 February, and resume trading on 18 February 2021.

There will be no Asia emerging market stocks and currencies report on Friday, 12 February as most markets in the region will be closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

HeffX-LTN will resume coverage of the report on Monday, 15 February.

Australian shares ended flat Thursday as investors looked forward to important corporate earnings results slated for next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.1% to 6,850.1. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% on the day.

Hong Kong stocks ended a half-day trading session Thursday at their highest marks since June 2018, as investors squared their positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

The Hang Seng index gained 0.45% at 30,173.57 while the China Enterprises Index climbed 0.59% to 11,880.49.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 Feb 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST169.01+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:40am EST381.56+1.62+0.43%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:20am EST1,752.59+8.73+0.50%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 22510 Feb 202129,562.93+57.00+0.19%
.HSIHang Seng Index10 Feb 202130,173.57+134.85+0.45%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:48am EST7,122.10-11.70-0.16%
.KS11KOSPI Index10 Feb 20213,100.58+15.91+0.52%
.SETISET Composite Index4:45am EST1,508.35-8.59-0.57%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,222.52+20.69+0.33%
.PSIPSE Composite Index10 Feb 20216,991.01-91.14-1.29%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index10 Feb 20213,655.09+51.60+1.43%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:25am EST51,531.52+222.13+0.43%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI10 Feb 20211,599.42+2.57+0.16%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index8 Feb 2021336.90+7.57+2.30%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  

