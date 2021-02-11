Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China’s A-share market will be closed from Thursday, 12 February through 17 February, and resume trading on 18 February 2021.

There will be no Asia emerging market stocks and currencies report on Friday, 12 February as most markets in the region will be closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

HeffX-LTN will resume coverage of the report on Monday, 15 February.

Australian shares ended flat Thursday as investors looked forward to important corporate earnings results slated for next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.1% to 6,850.1. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% on the day.

Hong Kong stocks ended a half-day trading session Thursday at their highest marks since June 2018, as investors squared their positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

The Hang Seng index gained 0.45% at 30,173.57 while the China Enterprises Index climbed 0.59% to 11,880.49.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 Feb 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 169.01 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:40am EST 381.56 +1.62 +0.43% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:20am EST 1,752.59 +8.73 +0.50% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 10 Feb 2021 29,562.93 +57.00 +0.19% .HSI Hang Seng Index 10 Feb 2021 30,173.57 +134.85 +0.45% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:48am EST 7,122.10 -11.70 -0.16% .KS11 KOSPI Index 10 Feb 2021 3,100.58 +15.91 +0.52% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:45am EST 1,508.35 -8.59 -0.57% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,222.52 +20.69 +0.33% .PSI PSE Composite Index 10 Feb 2021 6,991.01 -91.14 -1.29% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 10 Feb 2021 3,655.09 +51.60 +1.43% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:25am EST 51,531.52 +222.13 +0.43% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 10 Feb 2021 1,599.42 +2.57 +0.16% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 8 Feb 2021 336.90 +7.57 +2.30%

