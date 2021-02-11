Sitting on a Cash Pile 11.0? This Little Bird is Singing ‘Blue Skies Ahead’

#cash #bullish #buy

$TWTR

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) broke on on 28 January at 51.57 and confirmed on 10 February at 67.77 garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a target price at at 90/share long term.

The stock is currently trading pre-market at 67.40 in NY.

TWTR’s 52-wk trading range is 20.00 – 69.20, and the consensus price target is just 48.08.

The support is deep, there is no overhead resistance is Nil and all of our technical indicators are Very Bullish across the board,

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and Internationally.

The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools and public application programming interfaces for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content.

Plus, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. Twitter, Inc. was founded in Y 2006 and is HQ’d in San Francisco, California.

