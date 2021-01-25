Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 25 January, as follows:

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was started at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a 580 price objective. The Wall Street consensus target is 565.87. The last trade Friday came in at 472.44 and is trading pre-market Monday at 474/share.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 178 price target at BTIG Research. That compares with a 148.29 consensus target.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS): this company is adaptable and resourceful, and no matter what the economy throws at it, Goldman Sachs will come out on Top. Shares closed Friday at 289.39 and have a consensus price target of 327.06. Goldie is trading up in the pre-market Monday at 290.98.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was started with a Buy rating at Goldman Sachs, which has a 285 price target for the software giant. The consensus target is 243.33, and Friday’s last trade was at 225.95. MSFT is trading up in the pre-market Monday at 229.85.

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) was started at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a 315 target price. The consensus target is 274.71. The stocks last print Friday was at 225.77. CRM is trading up in the pre-market Monday at 228.60.

