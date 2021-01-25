Sitting on a Cash Pile 10.0? Online Sports Gambling Appears a Good Bet

#cash #buy #bullish

$RSI

Rust Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) broke out on 18 November at 12.64 and confirmed on 22 January at 23.89 garnering an HeffX-LTN Buy rating with a target price of 35.00 just above the Street consensus. Our Key technical indicators are flashing Very Bullish in here.

Like WING, RSI is seen as a long term growth story.

News: NBA Fans in Michigan Can Now Sign Up & Wager at RSI’s BetRivers.com.

The stock is currently trading at 23.50 pre-market Monday, within its 52 wk trading range of 10.01 – 26.55, the consensus 1 yr price target is 30.33.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America.

RSI has a proven track record as an online leader and is the retail sportsbook market leader in the 3 most US populous states that have legalized sports betting: Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York.

RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year.

The company was founded in Y 2012 and is HQ’d in Chicago, Illinois.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!