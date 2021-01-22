Sitting on a Cash Pile 10.0? WING’s ‘Cooks to Order’ for Sports Fans at Home

#cash #buy #bullish

$WING

Wingstop (NASDAQ::WING) has strong Northside potential, and with the NFL playoffs happening, you can bet fans are ordering at home and will continue to do so because WING’s cooks to order for them. We see the company as a long term growth story.

The stock is currently trading at 154.08 within its 52 wk trading range of 44.27 – 170.00,

WING broke out on 17 December at 145.43 and confirmed on 21 January at 154.08, garnering a Buy rating here at HeffX-LTN with a target price of 200/share.

The support is Strong at 136.69 and the resistance is relatively light through 169.34. Our Key technical indicators are Very Bullish in here.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand.

Its restaurants offer classic chicken wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors.

As of 3 November 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants, 1,300 domestic and 200 international.

Wingstop Inc. was founded in Y 1994 and is HQ’d in Dallas, Texas.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!