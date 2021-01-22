Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 22 January, as follows:

American Electric Power Co. Inc. (NYSE:AEP) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 93 price target at Guggenheim. The consensus target for the utility is 93.41.

Ciena Corp. (NASDAQ:CIEN) was raised at BofA Securities from Neutral to Buy with a 65 price objective. The consensus target is at 54.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) saw its target price raised to 59 from 46 at Benchmark, which reiterated its Buy rating. The consensus target is at 42.92.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 300 price target at BTIG Research. The consensus target is at 244.92. 

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank, which moved the price target to 22. The consensus target for the apparel giant is at 15.08.

