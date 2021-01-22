Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s composite stock index finished lower Friday, while the blue-chip average finished higher, as investors locked in profits in other Asian markets after a recent rally.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was +0.1% at 5,569.78, while the Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.4% to 3,606.75.

On the wk the indexes rose 2.1% and 1.1%, respectively.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext spiked 2.3%, and the STAR50 index gained 0.3%.

 Japanese shares faded from a 30-yr high Friday, as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of the corporate earnings season while some locked in profit after a recent rally.

Nikkei share average ended 0.44% lower to 28,631.45, the broader Topix closed -0.21% to 1,856.64.

Australian shares eased a bit after 3 straight sessions of gainers Friday finishing the wk 1.3% higher as investor confidence improved. 

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.7% to finish at 13,333.43 and was +1.7% on the week.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 22 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:39am EST162.40-0.30-0.18%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:40am EST365.51-4.56-1.23%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:03am EST1,666.22-21.80-1.29%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,631.45-125.41-0.44%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:09am EST29,447.85-479.91-1.60%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:07am EST7,078.90-28.20-0.40%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST3,140.63-20.21-0.64%
.SETISET Composite Index4:48am EST1,497.88-15.63-1.03%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,307.13-106.76-1.66%
.PSIPSE Composite Index21 Jan 20217,045.83-94.46-1.32%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,606.75-14.51-0.40%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:18am EST48,878.54-746.22-1.50%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI21 Jan 20211,596.74+1.94+0.12%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index20 Jan 2021370.98+9.69+2.68%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

