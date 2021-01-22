Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China’s composite stock index finished lower Friday, while the blue-chip average finished higher, as investors locked in profits in other Asian markets after a recent rally.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was +0.1% at 5,569.78, while the Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.4% to 3,606.75.

On the wk the indexes rose 2.1% and 1.1%, respectively.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext spiked 2.3%, and the STAR50 index gained 0.3%.

Japanese shares faded from a 30-yr high Friday, as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of the corporate earnings season while some locked in profit after a recent rally.

Nikkei share average ended 0.44% lower to 28,631.45, the broader Topix closed -0.21% to 1,856.64.

Australian shares eased a bit after 3 straight sessions of gainers Friday finishing the wk 1.3% higher as investor confidence improved.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.7% to finish at 13,333.43 and was +1.7% on the week.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 22 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:39am EST 162.40 -0.30 -0.18% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:40am EST 365.51 -4.56 -1.23% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:03am EST 1,666.22 -21.80 -1.29% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,631.45 -125.41 -0.44% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:09am EST 29,447.85 -479.91 -1.60% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:07am EST 7,078.90 -28.20 -0.40% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 3,140.63 -20.21 -0.64% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:48am EST 1,497.88 -15.63 -1.03% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,307.13 -106.76 -1.66% .PSI PSE Composite Index 21 Jan 2021 7,045.83 -94.46 -1.32% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,606.75 -14.51 -0.40% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:18am EST 48,878.54 -746.22 -1.50% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 21 Jan 2021 1,596.74 +1.94 +0.12% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 20 Jan 2021 370.98 +9.69 +2.68%

