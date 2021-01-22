Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China’s composite stock index finished lower Friday, while the blue-chip average finished higher, as investors locked in profits in other Asian markets after a recent rally.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was +0.1% at 5,569.78, while the Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.4% to 3,606.75.
On the wk the indexes rose 2.1% and 1.1%, respectively.
The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext spiked 2.3%, and the STAR50 index gained 0.3%.
Japanese shares faded from a 30-yr high Friday, as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of the corporate earnings season while some locked in profit after a recent rally.
Nikkei share average ended 0.44% lower to 28,631.45, the broader Topix closed -0.21% to 1,856.64.
Australian shares eased a bit after 3 straight sessions of gainers Friday finishing the wk 1.3% higher as investor confidence improved.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.7% to finish at 13,333.43 and was +1.7% on the week.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 22 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:39am EST
|162.40
|-0.30
|-0.18%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:40am EST
|365.51
|-4.56
|-1.23%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:03am EST
|1,666.22
|-21.80
|-1.29%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,631.45
|-125.41
|-0.44%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:09am EST
|29,447.85
|-479.91
|-1.60%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:07am EST
|7,078.90
|-28.20
|-0.40%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|3,140.63
|-20.21
|-0.64%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:48am EST
|1,497.88
|-15.63
|-1.03%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,307.13
|-106.76
|-1.66%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|21 Jan 2021
|7,045.83
|-94.46
|-1.32%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,606.75
|-14.51
|-0.40%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:18am EST
|48,878.54
|-746.22
|-1.50%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|21 Jan 2021
|1,596.74
|+1.94
|+0.12%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|20 Jan 2021
|370.98
|+9.69
|+2.68%
