#Ferrari #375Plus #rarest

$RACE

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is the Top automobile brand in the world. The Maranello Outfit has a rich legacy of producing Super historic cars and modern 1’s too.

Speaking of great historic cars, the Ferrari 375 Plus stands out. Not only is the Ferrari 375 Plus extremely rare, but it is 1 of the most popular sports cars of all time.

Produced in Y 1954, the 375 Plus is a sports legend that competed internationally, winning lots of major races, including 24 Hours of Le Mans, Carrera Panamericana, 1000 km of Buenos Aires, Agadir GP, and Silverstone.

The Ferrari 375 Plus is a very special car.

Not only is it the rarest Ferrari, it is 1 of the rarest cars in the world. The 375 Plus has the Lampredi V12 engine under the hood, with displacement enlarged to almost 5 liters. The Tipo 113 was inspired by the classic Ferrari 375 MM model and partially inspired by the 375 F1 racer. This vintage Super car’s engine could generate 325 hp at 6000 rpm and speed at 280 kmph, or 170+ mph a real feat back in the mid 50’s.

This vintage Supercar featured standard drum brakes all around, and the shifting was smooth and easy, through either a 4 speed, or a 5 speed manual gearbox.

The bodywork on this racer was attributed to the 375 MM Pininfarina Spyder. Just 8 Ferrari 375 Plus cars were built.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Bullish, the Key resistance is at, the Key support is at .

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and expect the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 that will be reported on 2 February.

Ferrari finished trading Thursday at 216.14 against it 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

All technical indicators are Bullish the Key support is at 214.71, the Key resistance is 224.61. Ferrari’s stock is still oversold in here, but the pattern indicates that the selling is over.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, it all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. UBS is now calling the stock at 365. Citi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral Thursday. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during the profit taking this week. Seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 232.75.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term , the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 230/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there has been no insider selling that we have seen.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!