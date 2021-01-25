Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China shares ended higher Monday. Leading the rally, the CSI300 consumer staples index rose 4.7%, while the CSI300 consumer discretionary index gained 2.1%.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1% to 5,625.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5% at 3,624.24.
Japanese shares finished higher Monday led by tech and pharma stocks
The Nikkei share average gained 0.67% at 28.822.29, and the broader Topix rose up 0.29% at 1,862.00
Australian shares finished higher Monday after the country’s drug regulator approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.4% firmer at its highest mark since 25 February 2020.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to finish the session at 13,399.1.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 25 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:39am EST
|162.94
|+0.54
|+0.33%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:56am EST
|377.79
|+12.28
|+3.36%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:56am EST
|1,654.73
|-11.49
|-0.69%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,822.29
|+190.84
|+0.67%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|30,159.01
|+711.16
|+2.41%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:53am EST
|7,111.40
|+32.50
|+0.46%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|3,208.99
|+68.36
|+2.18%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:12am EST
|1,498.02
|+0.14
|+0.01%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,258.57
|-48.56
|-0.77%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|24 Jan 2021
|7,071.50
|+25.67
|+0.36%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,624.24
|+17.49
|+0.48%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:12am EST
|48,566.99
|-311.55
|-0.64%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|24 Jan 2021
|1,576.62
|-20.12
|-1.26%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|21 Jan 2021
|367.56
|-3.42
|-0.92%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - January 25, 2021
- Afraid of COVID-19? Think Prevention - January 25, 2021
- Insiders and Hedge Funds Seen Buying Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares - January 25, 2021