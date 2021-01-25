Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China shares ended higher Monday. Leading the rally, the CSI300 consumer staples index rose 4.7%, while the CSI300 consumer discretionary index gained 2.1%.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1% to 5,625.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5% at 3,624.24.

Japanese shares finished higher Monday led by tech and pharma stocks

The Nikkei share average gained 0.67% at 28.822.29, and the broader Topix rose up 0.29% at 1,862.00

Australian shares finished higher Monday after the country’s drug regulator approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.4% firmer at its highest mark since 25 February 2020.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to finish the session at 13,399.1.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 25 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:39am EST 162.94 +0.54 +0.33% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:56am EST 377.79 +12.28 +3.36% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:56am EST 1,654.73 -11.49 -0.69% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,822.29 +190.84 +0.67% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 30,159.01 +711.16 +2.41% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:53am EST 7,111.40 +32.50 +0.46% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 3,208.99 +68.36 +2.18% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:12am EST 1,498.02 +0.14 +0.01% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,258.57 -48.56 -0.77% .PSI PSE Composite Index 24 Jan 2021 7,071.50 +25.67 +0.36% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,624.24 +17.49 +0.48% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:12am EST 48,566.99 -311.55 -0.64% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 24 Jan 2021 1,576.62 -20.12 -1.26% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 21 Jan 2021 367.56 -3.42 -0.92%

