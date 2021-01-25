Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China shares ended higher Monday. Leading the rally, the CSI300 consumer staples index rose 4.7%, while the CSI300 consumer discretionary index gained 2.1%.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1% to 5,625.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5% at 3,624.24.

Japanese shares finished higher Monday led by tech and pharma stocks

The Nikkei share average gained 0.67% at 28.822.29, and the broader Topix rose up 0.29% at 1,862.00

Australian shares finished higher Monday after the country’s drug regulator approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.4% firmer at its highest mark since 25 February 2020.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to finish the session at 13,399.1.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 25 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:39am EST162.94+0.54+0.33%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:56am EST377.79+12.28+3.36%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:56am EST1,654.73-11.49-0.69%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,822.29+190.84+0.67%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST30,159.01+711.16+2.41%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:53am EST7,111.40+32.50+0.46%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST3,208.99+68.36+2.18%
.SETISET Composite Index4:12am EST1,498.02+0.14+0.01%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,258.57-48.56-0.77%
.PSIPSE Composite Index24 Jan 20217,071.50+25.67+0.36%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,624.24+17.49+0.48%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:12am EST48,566.99-311.55-0.64%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI24 Jan 20211,576.62-20.12-1.26%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index21 Jan 2021367.56-3.42-0.92%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  #Asia, #AsiaPacific, #Australia, #China, #Japan, #markets, #stocks, #world

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific