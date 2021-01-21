Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$UFS $LITE $PDX

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 21 January, as follows:

Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) was raised to Buy from Hold at BofA Securities, which also lifted the price target to 40. That compares with the 35.61 consensus target and the close on Wednesday at 33.17.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which also boosted the price target to 117. The consensus target is 109.56, and the shares finished Wednesday at 96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) was resumed in coverage at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a 166 price target. That compares with a consensus target of 144.89 and the close Wednesday at 132.13.

