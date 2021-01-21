Sitting on a Cash Pile 10.0? Lots of People are Going to Fly Again Soon

#cash#bullish#speculative#buy

$DAL

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) broke out on 5 November at 31.98 and confirmed on 20 January at 41.62 within its 52-wk trading range of 17.51 – 60.72 garnering a Cash Pile Buy rating here at LTN, with a price objective at at 63/share. Other street analysts have a yr consensus price target of 46.32 for the stock.

Support is Strong at 40.76 and there is no visible resistance above 43.20 in here. Key technical indicators are Bullish to Very Bullish long-term.

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally.

The company operates via 2 segments, Airline and Refinery.

Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle, and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies.

It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, and vacation packages to 3rd-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs.

The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,000 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in Y 1924 and is HQ’d in Atlanta, Georgia.

