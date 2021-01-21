Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Hong Kong stocks finished lower Thursday, capping a 5-day winning streak, as investors locked in profit following sharp gains.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.12% to 29,927.76. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.5% to 11,889.45.

China stocks settled higher Thursday, in line with other Asian markets on hopes of more US stimulus.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.6% at 5,564.97, the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1% at 3,621.26.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rallied 2.5%, while the STAR50 index firmed 0.1%.

Japanese shares hit their highest close in 30 yrs, following strong overnight performances on Wall Street.

Nikkei share average gained 0.82% to 28,756.86, the highest close since August 1990, the broader Topix was up 0.6% at 1,860.64.

Australian shares finished at their highest mark in 11 months Thursday as strong employment data instilled confidence that the country’s economy was firmly on the path to recovery, while broader risk-on cues boosted investor appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8% to 6,823.7 at the close of trade, its highest mark since February last year, settling just over 300 pts shy of record pre-virus highs.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to finish the session at 13,112.19.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 21 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:39am EST 162.70 +0.99 +0.61% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:40am EST 370.07 -1.63 -0.44% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:43am EST 1,687.40 -9.25 -0.55% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,756.86 +233.60 +0.82% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,927.76 -34.71 -0.12% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:52am EST 7,107.10 +56.10 +0.80% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 3,160.84 +46.29 +1.49% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:48am EST 1,513.51 -2.21 -0.15% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,413.89 -15.87 -0.25% .PSI PSE Composite Index 20 Jan 2021 7,140.29 -3.01 -0.04% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,621.26 +38.17 +1.07% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:59am EST 49,747.96 -44.16 -0.09% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 20 Jan 2021 1,594.80 -6.74 -0.42% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 20 Jan 2021 370.98 +9.69 +2.68%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!