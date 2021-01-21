Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Hong Kong stocks finished lower Thursday, capping a 5-day winning streak, as investors locked in profit following sharp gains.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.12% to 29,927.76. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.5% to 11,889.45.

China stocks settled higher Thursday, in line with other Asian markets on hopes of more US stimulus.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.6% at 5,564.97, the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1% at 3,621.26.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rallied 2.5%, while the STAR50 index firmed 0.1%.

Japanese shares hit their highest close in 30 yrs, following strong overnight performances on Wall Street.

Nikkei share average gained 0.82% to 28,756.86, the highest close since August 1990, the broader Topix was up 0.6% at 1,860.64.

Australian shares finished at their highest mark in 11 months Thursday as strong employment data instilled confidence that the country’s economy was firmly on the path to recovery, while broader risk-on cues boosted investor appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8% to 6,823.7 at the close of trade, its highest mark since February last year, settling just over 300 pts shy of record pre-virus highs.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to finish the session at 13,112.19.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 21 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:39am EST162.70+0.99+0.61%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:40am EST370.07-1.63-0.44%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:43am EST1,687.40-9.25-0.55%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,756.86+233.60+0.82%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,927.76-34.71-0.12%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:52am EST7,107.10+56.10+0.80%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST3,160.84+46.29+1.49%
.SETISET Composite Index4:48am EST1,513.51-2.21-0.15%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,413.89-15.87-0.25%
.PSIPSE Composite Index20 Jan 20217,140.29-3.01-0.04%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,621.26+38.17+1.07%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:59am EST49,747.96-44.16-0.09%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI20 Jan 20211,594.80-6.74-0.42%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index20 Jan 2021370.98+9.69+2.68%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  #Asia, #AsiaPacific, #Australia, #China, #Japan, #markets, #stocks, #world

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific