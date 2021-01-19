Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AZN $FL $PYPL

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 19 January, as follows:

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) was initiated as Buy at Deutsche Bank. The consensus price target is 62.48. Shares trade in the 52-wk range of 36.15 – 64.94.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a 58 price target at B Riley Securities. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 17.46 to 48.24. The consensus price target is at 44.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was reiterated with a Buy rating at Mizuho and its price target spiked to 350 from 290. The stock has a consensus price target of 240.78. The 52-wk trading range is 82.07 – 249.85.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  #analysts, #Bullish, #Buys, #research, #stocks, #WallStreet

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys