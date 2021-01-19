Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AZN $FL $PYPL

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 19 January, as follows:

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) was initiated as Buy at Deutsche Bank. The consensus price target is 62.48. Shares trade in the 52-wk range of 36.15 – 64.94.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a 58 price target at B Riley Securities. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 17.46 to 48.24. The consensus price target is at 44.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was reiterated with a Buy rating at Mizuho and its price target spiked to 350 from 290. The stock has a consensus price target of 240.78. The 52-wk trading range is 82.07 – 249.85.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!