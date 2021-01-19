Box Office: ‘The Marksman’ Targeted ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and Took Her Out

#boxoffice #action #thriller

The new action thriller Stars Liam Neeson and Directed by Robert Lorenz

The action thriller The Marksman dominated the Martin Luther King Day box office with an estimated 4-day opening of $3.7-M

The Marksman is directed by Robert Lorenz, Clint Eastwood’s longtime collaborator, and Stars Neeson as an Arizona rancher and former US Marine who rescues a young boy from the clutches of a Mexican cartel. Open Road is handling the film domestically.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 chaos and widespread theater closures, Marskman played best in the South and drew an older crowd, with 33% of ticket buyers older than 45, according to PostTrak.

The film ended Wonder Woman 1984‘s 4 frame run at the Top of the domestic box office. WW84 has earned $141.7-M globally.

Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s Croods 2 placed 2nd in its 8th weekend with an estimated $2.9-M for the 4-day weekend as it crossed the $40-M mark domestically, the pic finished Sunday with $134.8-M globally. Croods 2 is available on premium VOD in the US.

Elsewhere at the domestic box office

Universal’s News of the World placed 4th with $1.3-M for the 4 days, for a domestic haul of $8.7-T.

Sony’s Monster Hunter rounded out the Top 5 with an estimated 4-day gross of $1.1-M and domestic tally of $9.2-M through Monday.

Overseas, Disney’s Soul became the 3rd-highest-grossing Pixar title of all time in China upon finishing Sunday with $43.1-M in ticket sales. The animated family film, which is only playing on Disney+ in the US and certain international markets, has grossed a total of $57.4-M at the foreign box office.

