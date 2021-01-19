Box Office: ‘The Marksman’ Targeted ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and Took Her Out

By on

Box Office: ‘The Marksman’ Targeted ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and Took Her Out

#boxoffice #action #thriller

$DIS $SNE $CMCSA $T

The new action thriller Stars Liam Neeson and Directed by Robert Lorenz

The action thriller The Marksman dominated the Martin Luther King Day box office with an estimated 4-day opening of $3.7-M

The Marksman is directed by Robert Lorenz, Clint Eastwood’s longtime collaborator, and Stars Neeson as an Arizona rancher and former US Marine who rescues a young boy from the clutches of a Mexican cartel. Open Road is handling the film domestically.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 chaos and widespread theater closures, Marskman played best in the South and drew an older crowd, with 33% of ticket buyers older than 45, according to PostTrak.

The film ended Wonder Woman 1984‘s 4 frame run at the Top of the domestic box office. WW84 has earned $141.7-M globally.

Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s Croods 2 placed 2nd in its 8th weekend with an estimated $2.9-M for the 4-day weekend as it crossed the $40-M mark domestically, the pic finished Sunday with $134.8-M globally. Croods 2 is available on premium VOD in the US.

Elsewhere at the domestic box office

Universal’s News of the World placed 4th with $1.3-M for the 4 days, for a domestic haul of $8.7-T.

Sony’s Monster Hunter rounded out the Top 5 with an estimated 4-day gross of $1.1-M and domestic tally of $9.2-M through Monday.

Overseas, Disney’s Soul became the 3rd-highest-grossing Pixar title of all time in China upon finishing Sunday with $43.1-M in ticket sales. The animated family film, which is only playing on Disney+ in the US and certain international markets, has grossed a total of $57.4-M at the foreign box office.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

#DIS, #SNE #CMCSA #T, #movie, #film, #pic, #domestic, #international, #BoxOffice, #Disney, #Sony, #Universal, #Pixar, #Marksman, #action, #thriller, Marine,

  #action, #boxoffice, #CMCSA, #DIS, #Disney, #domestic, #film, #international, #Marksman, #movie, #pic, #Pixar, #SNE, #Sony, #thriller, #Universal

Box Office: ‘The Marksman’ Targeted ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and Took Her Out added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Box Office: ‘Glass’ Takes the Weekend with $19-M
  2. Box Office: ‘Cars 3’ Beats debuts at $53.5-M; ‘All Eyez on Me’ take $27-M