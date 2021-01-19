Sitting on a Cash Pile 10.0? Cannabis Welcomes Mr. Biden

#cash #bullish #speculative #buy

$APHA

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) broke out on 9 November at 5.54 and confirmed on 15 January at 12.42 garnering a speculative buy with a price target at 20/share in the mid-term.

The stock is trading at 13.22/share pre-market Tuesday within its 52 wk trading range of 1.95 – 14.01 its all time high, as I write this report.

The Key support is at 8.43 and there is no resistance. Our Key indicators are flashing Very Bullish, and our overall technical outlook is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias.

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical grade cannabis in Canada and Internationally.

The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P’tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

