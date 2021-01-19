Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #Australia #Japan #China #world #stocks

Australian shares finished higher Tuesday, as mining and financial stocks recovered from sharp losses in the prior session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.2% at 6,742.60 at the close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% or 42.95 pts to finish the session at 12,881.31,

Japanese shares rose Tuesday as investors bought beaten down stocks, with automakers and semiconductor-related plays leading the rebound.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 1.23% at 28,590.98 by 0150 GMT, while the broader Topix finished + 0.48% at 1,854.36.

Chinese investors are shovelings money into stocks through funds as the benchmark CSI300 flirts with record highs amid signs of a strong economic recovery.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 19 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 12:59am EST 162.25 +0.95 +0.59% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 12:59am EST 360.24 +5.73 +1.62% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 12:59am EST 1,674.66 +21.05 +1.27% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:00am EST 28,633.46 +391.25 +1.39% .HSI Hang Seng Index 1:15am EST 29,502.83 +640.06 +2.22% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:30am EST 7,015.00 +79.60 +1.15% .KS11 KOSPI Index 1:30am EST 3,093.49 +79.56 +2.64% .SETI SET Composite Index 12:29am EST 1,528.78 +18.65 +1.23% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 1:30am EST 6,356.32 -33.52 -0.52% .PSI PSE Composite Index 18 Jan 2021 7,198.45 -4.99 -0.07% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 1:15am EST 3,563.90 -32.32 -0.90% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 1:15am EST 49,100.72 +536.45 +1.10% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 18 Jan 2021 1,612.30 +2.78 +0.17% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 17 Jan 2021 377.97 +1.98 +0.53%

