Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares finished higher Tuesday, as mining and financial stocks recovered from sharp losses in the prior session.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.2% at 6,742.60 at the close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% or 42.95 pts to finish the session at 12,881.31,
Japanese shares rose Tuesday as investors bought beaten down stocks, with automakers and semiconductor-related plays leading the rebound.
The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 1.23% at 28,590.98 by 0150 GMT, while the broader Topix finished + 0.48% at 1,854.36.
Chinese investors are shovelings money into stocks through funds as the benchmark CSI300 flirts with record highs amid signs of a strong economic recovery.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 19 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|12:59am EST
|162.25
|+0.95
|+0.59%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|12:59am EST
|360.24
|+5.73
|+1.62%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|12:59am EST
|1,674.66
|+21.05
|+1.27%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:00am EST
|28,633.46
|+391.25
|+1.39%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|1:15am EST
|29,502.83
|+640.06
|+2.22%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:30am EST
|7,015.00
|+79.60
|+1.15%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|1:30am EST
|3,093.49
|+79.56
|+2.64%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|12:29am EST
|1,528.78
|+18.65
|+1.23%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|1:30am EST
|6,356.32
|-33.52
|-0.52%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|18 Jan 2021
|7,198.45
|-4.99
|-0.07%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|1:15am EST
|3,563.90
|-32.32
|-0.90%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|1:15am EST
|49,100.72
|+536.45
|+1.10%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|18 Jan 2021
|1,612.30
|+2.78
|+0.17%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|17 Jan 2021
|377.97
|+1.98
|+0.53%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
