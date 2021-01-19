Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares finished higher Tuesday, as mining and financial stocks recovered from sharp losses in the prior session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.2% at 6,742.60 at the close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% or 42.95 pts to finish the session at 12,881.31,

Japanese shares rose Tuesday as investors bought beaten down stocks, with automakers and semiconductor-related plays leading the rebound.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 1.23% at 28,590.98 by 0150 GMT, while the broader Topix finished + 0.48% at 1,854.36.

Chinese investors are shovelings money into stocks through funds as the benchmark CSI300 flirts with record highs amid signs of a strong economic recovery.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 19 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index12:59am EST162.25+0.95+0.59%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index12:59am EST360.24+5.73+1.62%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index12:59am EST1,674.66+21.05+1.27%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:00am EST28,633.46+391.25+1.39%
.HSIHang Seng Index1:15am EST29,502.83+640.06+2.22%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:30am EST7,015.00+79.60+1.15%
.KS11KOSPI Index1:30am EST3,093.49+79.56+2.64%
.SETISET Composite Index12:29am EST1,528.78+18.65+1.23%
.JKSEJakarta Composite1:30am EST6,356.32-33.52-0.52%
.PSIPSE Composite Index18 Jan 20217,198.45-4.99-0.07%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index1:15am EST3,563.90-32.32-0.90%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex1:15am EST49,100.72+536.45+1.10%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI18 Jan 20211,612.30+2.78+0.17%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index17 Jan 2021377.97+1.98+0.53%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

