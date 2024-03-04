Monday, March 4, 2024
Vincent Song of XT Joins Knightsbridge Team

by Li Kim
written by Li Kim

With great pleasure, Knightsbridge is delighted to announce the addition of Vincent Song to our esteemed advisory board. Vincent has long been a valued friend and mentor to all at Knightsbridge, and we are honored to welcome him aboard. With unparalleled insights into digitization, China, and Dubai markets, Vincent brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team.

Vincent Song currently serves as the Vice President of XT.COM, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Under his leadership, XT.COM has experienced tremendous growth, building a robust ecosystem and reaching over 6 million users. With 400 coins listed and billions of dollars in daily transaction volume, XT.COM has earned recognition as the Best Exchange of the Year at the AIBC 2022 awards.

Prior to his role at XT.COM, Vincent held the position of Director at Lenovo-IBM Asia Pacific following the merger and acquisition. During his tenure, he led a team of over 100 professionals across 10 countries, achieving the number one market share in the region.

Vincent’s expertise extends beyond traditional markets, as he has also ventured into cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and blockchain mining since 2017. Additionally, he serves as an advisor at the “One Belt One Road” Chinese Entrepreneurs’ Bo’ao Forum, contributing his insights to promote international cooperation and economic development.

Vincent Song, serving as the Vice President of XT, brings with him a wealth of extensive experience and profound knowledge in the realms of artificial intelligence (AI) and financial technology (fintech). With a career marked by notable achievements and strategic leadership, Vincent has been at the forefront of driving innovation and spearheading transformative initiatives in the AI and fintech sectors. His deep understanding of emerging technologies, coupled with his visionary approach, has played a pivotal role in shaping the direction of XT and positioning it as a leading player in the global fintech landscape. Vincent’s expertise extends across various domains, including AI-driven financial services, blockchain technology, and digital transformation, making him a valuable asset for Knightsbridge.

With Vincent’s invaluable contributions and strategic guidance, Knightsbridge is poised to further strengthen our position in the global market and drive continued success in the ever-evolving landscape of digitization and blockchain technology. We look forward to leveraging Vincent’s expertise to enhance our offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners.

Analyst at Knightsbridge specializing in China, Bitcoin and Politics

