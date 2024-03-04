Former Goldman Sachs Vice President Steve Langan Joins Knightsbridge Team

We are thrilled to announce that Steve Langan, a seasoned veteran with an impressive 36-year tenure in the Securities Industry, has recently joined the esteemed team at Knightsbridge. Langan’s remarkable career journey began at the American Stock Exchange (Amex), where he quickly distinguished himself as one of the youngest members to secure a seat on the exchange. His expertise as a stock and options specialist and market maker earned him recognition until 1992 when he ventured into creating “Trendwatch,” a bespoke Technical Analytic Service.
Over the next 8 years, Langan provided invaluable technical analysis to specialists, investment firms, and hedge funds, gaining prominence through numerous appearances on esteemed financial platforms such as CNBC, CNN, and Bloomberg. In a significant move, Goldman Sachs appointed him as Vice President in 2000, making him the first published technical analyst in the firm’s storied history.
Following his tenure at Goldman Sachs, Langan joined Labranche & Co in 2006 as a partner, where he played a pivotal role in restructuring their trading operations. His journey continued in 2007 with Rochdale Securities, where he provided portfolio oversight and idea generation, attracting hedge fund clients who leveraged Rochdale’s platform for his expert services.
In 2012, Langan embarked on his entrepreneurial venture by founding 2020 Technical Analytics and Quant Modeling (2020TAQM). With a focus on providing hedge funds and advisors with custom technical analysis and investment idea generation, his proprietary systems meticulously monitor equities, futures, and commodities, offering macro views and specific analysis tailored to individual equities.
Now, as he joins Knightsbridge as a member of the advisory board, Langan brings his wealth of experience and expertise to the table, offering an alternative solution for those seeking objective analysis and cost-effective technical insights for their portfolios. His addition underscores Knightsbridge’s commitment to providing unparalleled advisory services and strategic guidance in the ever-evolving financial landscape.