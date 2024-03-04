Monday, March 4, 2024
Knightsbridge: Uncovering the Next $NVDA

written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Discovering the next Amazon or Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) – a stock capable of delivering monumental returns and reshaping portfolios – is the ultimate investor’s dream. Yet, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) has emerged as a contender, mirroring Nvidia’s trajectory with a staggering 750% surge over the past year.

While such exponential growth is rare, I’m betting on Supermicro’s continued ascent. Despite potential fluctuations, I foresee it following in Nvidia’s footsteps, embarking on a multiyear rally with upward momentum.

Supermicro’s recipe for success is straightforward: dominance in a rapidly expanding industry equals exceptional performance. Already, investors are witnessing this equation unfold, propelling the stock to unprecedented heights. My bullish prediction is anchored on the belief that artificial intelligence (AI) spending will persist well into the future.

At its core, Supermicro is a pioneer in computing hardware. Originating with motherboards in the early 1990s, it now specializes in turn-key modular server systems for corporations. Assembling a computer from scratch is a daunting task for many companies, prompting them to turn to experts like Supermicro for solutions.

Supermicro’s modular systems offer scalability and adaptability, catering to varying company sizes and future growth needs. Much like Nvidia’s AI chips, Supermicro’s offerings are in high demand, particularly in the AI realm.

Super Micro Computer’s growth versus industry. Image source: Super Micro Computer.

Management’s optimism is grounded in internal data and industry insights from Gartner. Supermicro’s revenue surged by 103% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, with guidance projecting up to 218% year-over-year growth in the current quarter.

Amidst a rapidly expanding industry, the question looms: Can this growth trajectory be sustained? According to AI experts like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the answer is a resounding yes. Predictions of trillions of dollars in chip investments and additional data center spending underscore the vast potential for Supermicro’s growth.

With revenue hitting $3.7 billion in Q2 alone, Supermicro is primed for unparalleled opportunities. While challenges may arise in meeting surging demand, the company’s competitive edge positions it favorably for long-term growth.

Despite its stellar performance, Supermicro remains attractively valued. Analysts anticipate average earnings growth of 48% annually over the long term, translating to a forward P/E ratio of just 40. With a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio below 1, the stock presents a compelling investment opportunity relative to its growth prospects.

Amidst lingering anchoring biases and uncertainties about future projections, the data suggests that Supermicro may defy conventional wisdom. While investment carries inherent risks, Super Micro Computer’s recent financial performance and growth trajectory signal a promising future for investors.

Knightsbridge remains committed to uncovering and championing opportunities like Supermicro, guiding investors toward the next wave of market disruptors and wealth generators.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

