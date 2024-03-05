Monday, March 4, 2024
ETT and Knightsbridge Close Monster AI Fintech Deal

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

ETT | iByond™ and Knightsbridge Group have inked a groundbreaking deal projected to reach a staggering $1.2 billion, signifying a monumental leap in advancing digitization and fintech solutions on a global scale. This strategic collaboration underscores ETT’s commitment to leading the charge in digital innovation and solidifying its foothold in the rapidly evolving Asian market.

Under the terms of the agreement, ETT | iByond™ and Knightsbridge Group will unite their strengths to drive digital initiatives and revolutionize financial technology offerings. By leveraging iByond™’s proficiency in the burgeoning Artificial Intelligence (AI) landscape and tapping into Knightsbridge’s extensive global network and resources, the partnership aims to deliver bespoke solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of businesses and consumers worldwide. This joint venture will harness ETT’s state-of-the-art data management and artificial intelligence infrastructure to pave the way for groundbreaking fintech innovations.

Economic Transformation Technologies “ETT | iByond™” (ETT) Asia Division has sealed a five-year software services and licensing agreement with Knightsbridge, valued at $683 million for ETT and over $500 million for Knightsbridge. This strategic alliance is poised to revolutionize the financial services industry through cutting-edge digital transformation solutions.

The collaboration will capitalize on ETT’s cutting-edge data management and Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform infrastructure, coupled with Knightsbridge Group’s advanced market technologies, to develop a comprehensive fintech platform offering unmatched efficiency, security, and scalability. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, the platform will empower financial institutions to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth in today’s dynamic marketplace. This partnership represents a significant milestone in Knightsbridge’s expansion strategy and underscores its dedication to fostering growth in the region.

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and financial technology (fintech) in Asia is reshaping the economic landscape at an unprecedented rate. With advancements in AI technology and increasing digitalization across industries, Asia has emerged as a global hub for innovation and investment in AI and fintech solutions. From pioneering AI-driven financial services to revolutionizing traditional banking and investment practices, Asian countries are leveraging AI and fintech to drive economic growth, enhance financial inclusion, and boost efficiency in financial markets. With supportive regulatory frameworks, vibrant startup ecosystems, and a burgeoning pool of tech talent, Asia is poised to continue leading the global AI and fintech revolution, unlocking new opportunities and driving innovation across sectors.

Christopher Condon, Chairman and CEO of ETT, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with Knightsbridge underscores ETT’s proactive approach to digital innovation and its commitment to global growth and the rapidly evolving Asian market.”

David Chlapowski, President of the Americas and Emerging Markets, emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership, noting, “The interoperability of disparate platforms combined with the learning capabilities of artificial intelligence will provide efficiencies never before possible. The ETT/Knightsbridge FinTech Platform is ushering in a new era of Web 4.0, where Software, Infrastructure, and Finance converge to enable wealth creation, turbocharged by AI.”

Issaree Suwunnavid, Managing Director of Knightsbridge Group, expressed her pride in bringing cutting-edge fintech solutions to Asia, stating, “I am delighted to announce our joint venture with ETT, which establishes Thailand as the home of transformative technology. This partnership empowers businesses and individuals across the region with innovative financial services, positioning Thailand as a global digital hub.”

For more information, visit ettworld.com or knightsbridgelaw.com.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

