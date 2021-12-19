Veuve Clicquot x Yayoi Kusama: A Message of Hope and Optimism

#Veuve #Clicquot #champagne #Christmas #hope #optimism

The Veuve Clicquot x Yayoi Kusama collection is the perfect bottle of champagne to celebrate Christmas and bid au dieu to Y 2021 and welcome the New Year with new hope and optimism.

The new creation is also a celebration of the Maison’s new vintage, La Grande Dame 2012.

The La Grande Dame 2012 is a tribute to Madame Clicquot and to the creative and elegant souls who have followed in her footsteps.

Reimagined in the Japanese artist’s signature flowers in vibrant colors and polka dots, the prestige cuvée is made entirely with Pinot Noir, with just 10% Chardonnay added to the mix.

The polka dots represent champagne bubbles one might see. Likewise, encasing the bottle is a gift box emblazoned with more dots and a vibrantly hued flowers.

The grapes used to create the La Grande Dame are of the highest quality and only specific types are used. As working with Pinot Noir demands great attention to detail due to the fragility of the grapes, the finest expertise from the Cellar Master and winemaking team are employed to ensure its consistency meets that of Veuve Clicquot hallmark style.

La Grande Dame 2012, with its versatile composition driven by Veuve Clicquot’s extraordinary savoir-faire, is not only a delight today, but also a promise of celebration for yrs to come.

This is not the first time the Maison and Kusama had worked together. In Y 2006, the artist gave a new life to an original portrait of Madame Clicquot with her iconic polka dots pattern during a charity auction in Tokyo.

Though the Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2012 by Yayoi Kusama tastes great on its own, the champagne makes a great pairing quail or sea urchin. With the festive season here, having a bottle brightens the atmosphere.

For more information about the Veuve Clicquot x Yayoi Kusama, click here.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live Lively