“The Superhero pic posted the #3 domestic debut of all time as moviegoing returned to pre-VirusCasedemic levels for the 1st time despite Mr. Biden’s warnings about Omicron. Americans have tuned out that Noise”-– Paul Ebeling

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home spun a record-breaking web in its box office debut, grossing $253-M from 4,336 theaters to secure the 3rd-biggest domestic opening of all time at the box office.

Overseas the movie also made history, grossing $334.2-M for a global total of $587.2-M without China. That is the #3 global opening ever, not adjusted for inflation.

“This weekend’s historic results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have when they are made and marketed with vision and resolve,” Sony Motion Picture Group Chair-CEO Tom Rothman said.

The Sony and Marvel movie was buoyed by a coveted A+ CinemaScore, moviegoers between ages 18 and 34 and glowing exit scores, including a definite recommend score of 90%.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley became the latest adult-skewing title to sorely disappoint, with a 5th-place weekend opening of $3-M range despite a well-known director and A-list cast.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story fell 67% in its 2nd weekend.

Have some fun this holiday week, see a movie in a theater, Keep the Faith!