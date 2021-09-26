Vaccine Awareness, The People are Figuring it Out

#health #vaccine #vaccinations #myths #infection #transmission #freedom

“Polls show 67% of Americans do not want COVID shot mandates. They do not want to be required to show a vaccine passport in order to participate in society, enter a restaurant or a store, hold a job or go to college” — Paul Ebeling

This wk, we celebrate Vaccine Awareness Week, the list below summarizes some of the high and low points experienced over the past year, as follows:

The COVID-19 shots are waking people up to vaccine myths, such as the idea that vaccination always prevents infection and transmission, and is the only way to achieve herd immunity. The truth is that many vaccines don’t prevent infection or transmission, and vaccine-acquired immunity is typically temporary. Sometimes you don’t get it at all

Over the past 18 months, the number of people asking questions about vaccine safety has grown significantly. The subscriber base to the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC)’s The Vaccine Reaction journal newspaper has increased by more than 50%

After 9/11, Congress and the pharmaceutical industry got together and passed BioShield legislation that expands liability protection for drug companies marketing pandemic drugs and vaccines in the U.S.

The PREP Act’s Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is so inadequate, if you are injured by a drug or vaccine used under a public health emergency declaration, it’s nearly impossible to receive compensation

Health authorities and government officials have proven their incompetence during this pandemic. From the beginning, they neglected and actually prevented safe and effective treatments from being widely used, a decision that has resulted in unnecessary deaths and needless suffering

There is not an appetite in America for mandatory use of the COVID-19 vaccines. The entire mandatory vaccination system in this country has been built on the myth that if you get vaccinated, you cannot get infected and transmit the infection to other people; that you have vaccine-acquired immunity that is robust and contributes to herd immunity.

The truth is that vaccine-acquired immunity is often very temporary and sometimes you do not get it at all. And really, herd immunity is more based on natural immunity So, the term ‘immunization’ really should never be used again.

Now we are seeing people around the world standing up and fighting for their freedom. The People will Win!

Have a healthy, prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

