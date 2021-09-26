For Traders and Investors it is Important to “Keep the Faith”

#faith #investors #traders #stocks

“There are no negatives in life, everything happens for a reason, keep the faith, figure out what it is, make it work” — Paul Ebeling

When things do not go according to plan, some lose faith, not only in themselves, but in any potential outcome in their lives. Failure can do that. When we experience life’s monumental failures, it’s easy to lose hope, and even faith, but Don’t!

Faith, at its core, is deep-rooted in the expectation of good things to come. It goes beyond Hope. While much of hope lives in the mind, faith is steeped in the heart and the spirit.

While life can be hard at the best of times, faith is the knowledge, deep down inside, that things will get better. It is taking the next step when you cannot see the path. Simply put, life would fail to have reason if we did not have faith.

The Big Q: Without faith, how could we move from one moment to the next without completely 2nd-guessing every last thing that we did?

The Big A: With faith we expect that things would turn out all right for us no matter what the situation might be.

Faith is as important as the air we breathe. While the oxygen in the air nourishes the body, faith nourishes the heart and the soul. It’s the energy that courses through every single fiber and cell within our beings. It is part of every muscle and every strand of thought. It is the fundamental foundation of our existence.

Simply put, the importance of faith cannot be underestimated.

People have moved mountains with their faith. Even when situations seemed dire and bleak, it was their faith that carried them through. There is little to no explanation for it in the physical realm; it is the metaphysical fiber that binds us all, carrying each of our deepest wishes and desires.

But, some people do not believe in things that they cannot see. They explain things away due to other causes and effects, failing to find the small miracles in life that exist and work in our favor on a constant basis. There is an enormous level of importance attributable to having faith in life.

God is with all of us always, have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!