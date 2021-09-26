F1: Hamilton takes 100th Victory in the Rain at Sochi

#F1 #Sochi #Hamilton #Verstappen #Saintz #MercedesAMG #Ferrari #RedBull
Lewis Hamilton took his 100th Grand Prix victory in a Russian Grand Prix that started in dry conditions and ended under rain, the MercedesAMG driver making a late switch to intermediate tires to take the lead when pole-sitter Lando Norris agonizingly slid out of the lead with just 2 laps left. Max Verstappen made it from P20 to P2, and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took 3rd having started 2nd.
The race highlights, clock here.
The race results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME/RETIRED
|PTS
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDESAMG
|53
|1:30:41.001
|25
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA
|53
|+53.271s
|18
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|53
|+62.475s
|15
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|53
|+65.607s
|12
|5
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDESAMG
|53
|+67.533s
|10
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ALPINE RENAULT
|53
|+81.321s
|8
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|53
|+87.224s
|7
|8
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|53
|+88.955s
|4
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA
|53
|+90.076s
|2
|10
|63
|George Russell
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|53
|+100.551s
|1
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
|53
|+106.198s
|0
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
|52
|+1 lap
|0
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPHATAURI HONDA
|52
|+1 lap
|0
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|ALPINE RENAULT
|52
|+1 lap
|0
|15
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|52
|+1 lap
|0
|16
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|52
|+1 lap
|0
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|ALPHATAURI HONDA
|52
|+1 lap
|0
|18
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|HAAS FERRARI
|51
|+2 laps
|0
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|47
|DNF
|0
|NC
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|HAAS FERRARI
|32
|DNF
|0
* Provisional results. Note – Norris scored an additional point for setting the fastest lap of the race.
Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!