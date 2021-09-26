F1: Hamilton takes 100th Victory in the Rain at Sochi

#F1 #Sochi #Hamilton #Verstappen #Saintz #MercedesAMG #Ferrari #RedBull

Lewis Hamilton took his 100th Grand Prix victory in a Russian Grand Prix that started in dry conditions and ended under rain, the MercedesAMG driver making a late switch to intermediate tires to take the lead when pole-sitter Lando Norris agonizingly slid out of the lead with just 2 laps left. Max Verstappen made it from P20 to P2, and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took 3rd having started 2nd.

POS NO DRIVER CAR LAPS TIME/RETIRED PTS 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDESAMG 53 1:30:41.001 25 2 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA 53 +53.271s 18 3 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 53 +62.475s 15 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 53 +65.607s 12 5 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDESAMG 53 +67.533s 10 6 14 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 53 +81.321s 8 7 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 53 +87.224s 7 8 7 Kimi Räikkönen ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 53 +88.955s 4 9 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA 53 +90.076s 2 10 63 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 53 +100.551s 1 11 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 53 +106.198s 0 12 5 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 52 +1 lap 0 13 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI HONDA 52 +1 lap 0 14 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 52 +1 lap 0 15 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 52 +1 lap 0 16 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 52 +1 lap 0 17 22 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA 52 +1 lap 0 18 9 Nikita Mazepin HAAS FERRARI 51 +2 laps 0 19 6 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 47 DNF 0 NC 47 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 32 DNF 0

* Provisional results. Note – Norris scored an additional point for setting the fastest lap of the race.

