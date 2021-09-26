16.8 C
F1: Hamilton takes 100th Victory in the Rain at Sochi

By Paul Ebeling

Lewis Hamilton took his 100th Grand Prix victory in a Russian Grand Prix that started in dry conditions and ended under rain, the MercedesAMG driver making a late switch to intermediate tires to take the lead when pole-sitter Lando Norris agonizingly slid out of the lead with just 2 laps left. Max Verstappen made it from P20 to P2, and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took 3rd having started 2nd.

The race highlights, clock here.

The race results

POSNODRIVERCARLAPSTIME/RETIREDPTS
144Lewis HamiltonMERCEDESAMG531:30:41.00125
233Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA53+53.271s18
355Carlos SainzFERRARI53+62.475s15
43Daniel RicciardoMCLAREN MERCEDES53+65.607s12
577Valtteri BottasMERCEDESAMG53+67.533s10
614Fernando AlonsoALPINE RENAULT53+81.321s8
74Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES53+87.224s7
87Kimi RäikkönenALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI53+88.955s4
911Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA53+90.076s2
1063George RussellWILLIAMS MERCEDES53+100.551s1
1118Lance StrollASTON MARTIN MERCEDES53+106.198s0
125Sebastian VettelASTON MARTIN MERCEDES52+1 lap0
1310Pierre GaslyALPHATAURI HONDA52+1 lap0
1431Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT52+1 lap0
1516Charles LeclercFERRARI52+1 lap0
1699Antonio GiovinazziALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI52+1 lap0
1722Yuki TsunodaALPHATAURI HONDA52+1 lap0
189Nikita MazepinHAAS FERRARI51+2 laps0
196Nicholas LatifiWILLIAMS MERCEDES47DNF0
NC47Mick SchumacherHAAS FERRARI32DNF0

* Provisional results. Note – Norris scored an additional point for setting the fastest lap of the race.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

